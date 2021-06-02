$98.66 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $98.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672,663 shares of company stock valued at $45,924,120 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $10,950,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 613,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

