ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 27.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 27.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

