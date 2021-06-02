Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

