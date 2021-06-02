Accel Wealth Management Has $118,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 645.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.