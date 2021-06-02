Accel Wealth Management Has $186,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

