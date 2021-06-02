Accel Wealth Management Has $35,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

