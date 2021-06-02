Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 664,026 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

