Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

