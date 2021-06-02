Accel Wealth Management Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.83. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

