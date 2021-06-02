ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 561,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 2,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,573. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

