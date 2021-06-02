Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 74,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 191,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Acreage from $4.30 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

