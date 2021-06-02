Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

