Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.