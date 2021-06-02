Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

