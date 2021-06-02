Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

