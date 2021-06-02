Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Shares of COR opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

