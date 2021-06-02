AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ACM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,778. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

