Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

NYSE:AGTI opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.