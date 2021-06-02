Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AGFY opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Agrify has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

