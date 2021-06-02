AidCoin Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $91.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

