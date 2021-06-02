Akash Network (AKT) Achieves Market Cap of $191.28 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $191.28 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00187633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.01069089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,313.75 or 1.00071662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 139,508,469 coins and its circulating supply is 61,460,575 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

