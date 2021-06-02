Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,491 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,802.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

