Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,025 shares.The stock last traded at $276.91 and had previously closed at $277.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.79.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

