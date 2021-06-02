Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

