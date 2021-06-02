Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77.
In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
