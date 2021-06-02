Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $149.62 and a 52-week high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

