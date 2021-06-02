Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $189.80 million and $25.21 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00293910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00187749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.01086379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,058.47 or 0.99981634 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds' total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins.

