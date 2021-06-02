Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ALHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

