Alley Co LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $120.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

