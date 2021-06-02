Alley Co LLC Acquires 4,776 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,223,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 97,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

