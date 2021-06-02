Alley Co LLC Buys 393 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.4% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

