Alley Co LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

