Alley Co LLC Sells 53,899 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alley Co LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,899 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

