Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.05

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.05 and last traded at $126.02, with a volume of 14364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $75,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

