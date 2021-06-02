Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,116 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $3,676,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

