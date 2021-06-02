Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.