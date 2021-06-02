Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $314,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

