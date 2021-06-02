Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,381 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

