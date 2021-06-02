Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 168 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

