Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,846 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 78,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.