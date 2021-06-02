Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $144.28 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

