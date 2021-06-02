Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,389.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,253.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

