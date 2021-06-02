Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

