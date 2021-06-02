Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

