Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $306,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WGO stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.