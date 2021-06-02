Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $306,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.