Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $311,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,909,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

