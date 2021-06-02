Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $319,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

