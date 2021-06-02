Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,677 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

