Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

