Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,461 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

