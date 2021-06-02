Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on ATUSF. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

